Viola Davis says 'stop taming us' at Hollywood event

Nina Jacobson arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Viola Davis is asking Hollywood to stop taming black female characters and is helping lead the way with her production company, JuVee Productions.

Davis was honored Wednesday morning with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment breakfast.

Other featured speakers at the annual event included comedian Hannah Gadsby, Monica Lewinsky, Kesha and Lena Dunham. Dunham apologized for not believing a woman who accused one of the actress' friends of sexual assault.

Gadsby chided "good men talking about bad men" and Lewinsky talked about her "mistake" and learning how to survive and grow from it.