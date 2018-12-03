West Virginia sheriff's deputy suspended after teen beaten

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia sheriff's deputy has been suspended over a traffic stop in which the governor says two state police troopers were seen on a dashcam video beating a teenage suspect.

Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller tells news outlets Deputy Austin Ennis was present during the incident and was placed on administrative leave without pay Friday.

Keller didn't return a telephone message to The Associated Press.

The Martinsburg troopers involved in the Nov. 19 incident also were suspended without pay amid an ongoing criminal and internal investigation. State Police spokesman Maj. Reginald Patterson earlier identified them as Trooper First Class Derek R. Walker and Trooper First Class Michael W. Kennedy.

Gov. Jim Justice learned of the matter Wednesday, including the dashcam video, and ordered state police to investigate.