news

Houston asks residents to honor Bush with colorful socks

20181203_ap_6de59830866040159eef2e95ec05a46f-5098e98d4ac44a8f8a3d403f59c51296
Former President George H.W. Bush wears socks depicting military jets flying in formation during a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony at the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas on Dec. 7, 2016. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston is honoring George H.W. Bush with a tribute at City Hall where attendees are being asked to wear colorful socks, in a nod to one of the former president's favorite fashion accessories.

Former President George H.W. Bush wears socks depicting military jets flying in formation during a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony at the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas on Dec. 7, 2016. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Houston asks residents to honor Bush with colorful socks

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is hosting Monday evening's event in front of City Hall featuring music and community leaders. Turner says those in attendance should "wear their own colorful socks."

Bush often sported bright socks at public events, sometimes with loud and unusual patterns.

Bush died Friday at his Houston home at age 94. His body was being transported to Washington on Monday for a state funeral later this week.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted Monday that Bush "will be carried to his final rest" wearing gray socks saluting the Armed Forces. He says the socks pay tribute to Bush's "lifetime of service," which started when he was an 18-year-old Naval aviator during World War II.

___

See AP's complete coverage of George H.W. Bush here: https://www.apnews.com/GeorgeHWBush

Published: