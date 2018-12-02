Voting access takes center stage in Georgia runoff

ATLANTA (AP) - Amid a battle over the fairness of Georgia's elections, two men are locked in a runoff to oversee the future of the state's election apparatus.

Democrat John Barrow and Republican Brad Raffensperger are vying in a Dec. 4 runoff for Georgia secretary of state.

At stake is the ability to reshape the state's election system, which came under a national microscope during the recent race for governor between Abrams and Republican Secretary of State - now governor-elect - Brian Kemp.

In an interview, Barrow said that Georgia has done well at curbing fraud but must expand voter access.

Calls to Raffensperger's campaign spokesman were not returned, but he has previously said he would focus on election integrity and stopping fraud.