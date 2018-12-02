'Ralph Breaks the Internet' repeats as No. 1 at box office

NEW YORK (AP) - Thanksgiving leftovers have led the box office, with Disney's "Ralph Breaks the Internet" grossing $25.8 million to repeat as the No. 1 film in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

The "Wreck-It Ralph" sequel dropped steeply after nearly setting a Thanksgiving record last weekend. But with only one new film in wide release, nothing came close to "Ralph Breaks the Internet" in the typically quiet post-Thanksgiving weekend.

Still going strong in its fourth week of release, Universal's "The Grinch" came in second with $17.7 million in ticket sales. "The Grinch" edged in front of last week's No. 2 film, the "Rocky" sequel "Creed II." MGM's boxing drama took in $16.8 million, bringing its cumulative total to $81.2 million.

The Sony horror film "The Possession of Hannah Grace" opened modestly with $6.5 million.