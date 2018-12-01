Handcuffed fugitive escapes back seat of New York police car

NEW YORK (AP) - New York police are on a daylong manhunt for a suspect who escaped from a cruiser while handcuffed.

Police say 24-year-old Tyrone Johnson escaped from custody Saturday while being transported to a precinct in Brooklyn's Brownsville neighborhood.

CORRECTS METHOD OF ESCAPE In this Dec. 13, 2017 photo provided by the New York City Police Department, Tyrone Johnson is shown. The NYPD arrested Johnson on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, but he managed to escape The police vehicle he was being transported in while handcuffed with his hands behind his back, and dash for freedom. (NYPD via AP)

Johnson was taken into custody at 4:30 a.m. Saturday when police stopped him in his car, apparently for not signaling. They then discovered an outstanding bench warrant for his arrest on a prior charge.

Police say he was in the back seat of the police car, hands cuffed behind his back, when he somehow bolted. He fled on foot, wearing a camouflage jacket, and was still on the loose Saturday afternoon. Johnson was last seen, handcuffed, running down Thomas Boyland Street a half mile from the 73rd Precinct.