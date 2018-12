US Navy commissions new destroyer Thomas Hudner in Boston

BOSTON (AP) - The U.S. Navy has commissioned its newest guided-missile destroyer, named for a Navy pilot from Massachusetts who received the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Korean War.

The commissioning ceremony for the USS Thomas Hudner was held Saturday in Boston.

FILE - In this July 12, 2013, file photo, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Hudner wears the Medal of Honor awarded to him by President Truman, as he poses on the porch at his home in Concord, Mass. Hudner intentionally crashed his plane during the Korean War in 1950 to try to save his wingman Jesse Brown, whose plane had been shot down. A U.S. Navy destroyer named in Hudner's honor will be commissioned Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Boston. He died, Nov. 13, 2017, at age 93. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The Maine-built Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is named in honor of Thomas Hudner, a Fall River native and longtime Concord resident who was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Harry Truman for crash-landing his plane to try to save the life of Ensign Jesse Brown during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in December 1950.

Brown was shot down and trapped in his burning plane. Hudner intentionally crash-landed in freezing temperatures and tried unsuccessfully to pull Brown free.

Hudner died last November at age 93.