Schools in Florida still dealing with aftermath of hurricane

In this Nov. 26, 2018, photo, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos chats with students at Cedar Grove Elementary to see how Hurricane Michael effected students and staff in Panama City, Fla. Since students in the Florida Panhandle county hardest hit by Hurricane Michael returned to classrooms within the past month, theyâ€™ve dealt with power outages, sporadic Internet, smaller enrollment, larger classes and schools sharing buildings. (Patti Blake/News Herald via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Students in the Florida Panhandle county hardest hit by Hurricane Michael have dealt with power outages, sporadic Internet, larger classes and schools sharing buildings since they've returned to school.

Students at heavily damaged schools in Bay County have moved into less damaged schools in arrangements that have one school holding classes in the morning and the other school holding classes in the afternoon.

Teachers have struggled with how much homework to give their students when they didn't have internet at home.

JoBeth Davis, a special education teacher at Deer Point Elementary School in Panama City, says some of the younger children were spooked by a power outage before Thanksgiving, thinking that another storm was coming.