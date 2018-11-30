Charges filed in death of mother who railed against MS-13

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) - An indictment has been filed against the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a New York mother who led a crusade against MS-13 gang violence after her daughter was slain.

Three people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that Suffolk County's district attorney will announce charges on Friday in the death of Evelyn Rodriguez; they spoke on the condition of anonymity because the indictment was still sealed.

Prosecutors planned a news conference at the courthouse where the driver will be arraigned. Her name has not been made public.

Rodriguez was fatally injured in Brentwood in September after arguing with the driver over the placement of a memorial to her 16-year-old daughter.

Rodriguez' death came two years to the day after her daughter's body was found. Kayla Cuevas and her best friend, 15-year-old Nisa Mickens, were walking when police say they were ambushed by MS-13 gang members and slaughtered.

Their deaths brought sudden attention to a string of killings of teenagers in the Long Island suburbs that had largely gone unnoticed, and in some cases, uninvestigated by police. After he became president, Donald Trump visited Brentwood and vowed a national crackdown on MS-13. He recognized Rodriguez, Cuevas and Mickens' parents at the State of the Union address in January.

"Her roar was deafening, from the streets of Brentwood to the halls of Congress to the ears of the president himself," Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said at her funeral.