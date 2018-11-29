'Roma' named best film by New York film critics

NEW YORK (AP) - Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" has dominated the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, winning best film, best director and best cinematography.

The overwhelming show of support for "Roma" by the critics group on Thursday wasn't a surprise. Cuaron's film is Netflix's most acclaimed release yet, and it's widely expected to contend for best picture at the Academy Awards. Cuaron made the black-and-white 1970s-set film based on his own upbringing in Mexico City, serving as his own cinematographer.

The critics also voted Ethan Hawke best actor for Paul Schrader's "First Reformed," and awarded Schrader best screenplay.

Best actress went to Regina Hall for "Support the Girls." Supporting acting prizes were awarded to Regina King for "If Beale Street Could Talk" and to Richard E. Grant for "Can You Forgive Me?"