news

French-born diplomat wins presidency in ex-Soviet Georgia

20181129_ap_89c10c228d4c421f8c2977a3a47cd6f3-c1eaa52190f64d639c5699bec73f2b32
Grigol Vashadze, Georgia's former foreign minister and presidential candidate, reacts at his campaign headquarter following the presidential election in Tbilisi, Georgia, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Two of Georgia's former foreign ministers are facing off against each other Wednesday in a tight runoff that will mark the last time Georgians elect their head of state by popular vote. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) - Georgian election officials say a French-born former foreign minister has won a presidential runoff, marking the last time citizens of the ex-Soviet nation elected their head of state by popular vote.

Grigol Vashadze, Georgia´s former foreign minister and presidential candidate, reacts at his campaign headquarter following the presidential election in Tbilisi, Georgia, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Two of Georgia´s former foreign ministers are facing off against each other Wednesday in a tight runoff that will mark the last time Georgians elect their head of state by popular vote. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

French-born diplomat wins presidency in ex-Soviet Georgia

The Central Election Commission said Thursday that with 99.9 percent of precincts counted, Salome Zurabishvili has won nearly 60 percent of the vote, while her rival, Grigol Vashadze, polled just over 40 percent in Wednesday' ballot.

Zurabishvili ran as an independent, but backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party. Vashadze was supported by a coalition of opposition forces.

Georgia, a country with 4 million people in the volatile Caucasus region, is transitioning to a parliamentary republic. Presidential powers have been substantially reduced and after the new president's six-year term ends, future heads of state will be chosen by delegates.

Published: