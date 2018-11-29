Colombian drug kingpin testifies against 'El Chapo'

NEW YORK (AP) - A former Colombian drug lord known for his plastic surgeries is testifying at the U.S. trial of El Chapo.

Juan Carlos Ramirez Abadia told the jury Thursday that he used drug lord Joaquin Guzman's (wah-KEEN' gooz-MAHN') Mexican cartel to help smuggle tons of Colombian cocaine into large U.S. cities.

Ramirez Abadia said he tried to hide his identity by surgically altering his eyes, cheeks, jaw and nearly every other facial feature.

He was arrested in Brazil in 2007 and sent to the United States, where he pleaded guilty to drug and murder charges and became a cooperator.

He estimated he ordered at least 150 killings while leading the Norte de Valle cartel.

Guzman has pleaded not guilty to drug-trafficking charges. He claims he is being framed by shady cooperators.