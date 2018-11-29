Police: 2 children shot in car near Mississippi hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say two children have been shot in a car being driven by their mother near the University Of Mississippi Medical Center.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis says a 1-year-old was shot in the leg and a 3-year-old was shot in the chest Thursday afternoon. Davis says the woman grabbed her children and ran into the emergency room.

Medical center spokesman Marc Rolph says the injuries don't appear life-threatening.

Davis says the mother told police the shooter "put the window down, reached out and fired." A search was underway.

Employees and students at the hospital and medical school received a text alert at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday saying there was an active shooter in a parking garage. A text about a half hour later said no shooter was on campus.