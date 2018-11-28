Prep school grad in sex assault case asks for new trial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A lawyer for a prep school graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a fellow student told the New Hampshire Supreme Court that he should get a new trial because of poor legal representation.

Owen Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping a 15-year-old classmate as part of "Senior Salute," a game of sexual conquest, at St. Paul's School. But he was found guilty of a felony computer charge and several misdemeanor counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

A lawyer for Labrie argued Wednesday his trial lawyers were ineffective because they didn't defend against the computer charge. Prosecutors contend Labrie's lawyers did a good job, since he was found not guilty on the most serious charges.

The court already upheld Labrie's convictions in a separate legal challenge.