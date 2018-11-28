Official: 2,000 trailers could be used for fire evacuees

A Christmas decoration sits among the burned ruins of a store in Paradise, Calif., Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. A wildfire called the Camp Fire tore through the Northern California town killing dozens and destroying thousands of homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency says as many as 2,000 trailers could be used to help house survivors of a Northern California wildfire that killed at least 88 people and destroyed 13,000 homes.

Toney Raines, head of FEMA's housing task force, says survivors could begin living in the trailers sometime this week. He says the 2,000 figure is an estimate and could come down.

Other survivors are being housed in hotels and apartments, some using financial assistance from the government.

Tina Curry, a deputy director at California's Office of Emergency Services, called the magnitude of the fire unprecedented and says it happened in an area that already had a housing shortage.

She adds: "There's a huge challenge before us."