Senegalese diplomat says Chad president rejected $2M bribe

In this courtroom sketch, former Senegal Foreign Minister Cheikh Gadio speaks on the witness stand during a federal bribery trial of prominent Hong Kong businessman Chi Ping Patrick Ho, in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Ho is charged with bribing government leaders in two African nations to secure oil rights for the CEFC China Energy. His attorneys say the payments were not bribes but charitable donations. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
NEW YORK (AP) - A former Senegalese foreign minister says the president of Chad became furious after a Hong Kong businessman tried to bribe him with $2 million amid discussions of oil rights.

Cheikh Gadio, of Senegal, told a federal jury in New York on Wednesday that President Idriss Deby, of Chad, demanded an explanation after the cash turned up in gifts he received from a Chinese oil and gas conglomerate.

Gadio's testimony came on the third day of the bribery trial of Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho. He told jurors that Deby condemned the attempted bribery and asked why "people believe that all African leaders are corrupt."

Ho's defense attorneys have said the payment was a documented donation to Chad. Gadio had been charged in the case but later agreed to testify against Gadio.

