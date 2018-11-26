news

Alabama police suggest black man shouldn't have held his gun

20181126_ap_aa04383a33604752950c7d3404501f44-49caa19fafc3470e8949d3d28ca3a548
This Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, image made from a video provided by ABC 33/40, authorities respond after reports of shots fired at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, a Birmingham, Ala., suburb. A man was shot and killed by police after a fight at the mall ahead of Black Friday shopping resulted in gunfire that injured several. (ABC 33/40 via AP)
by , The Associated Press

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Police in Alabama are promising to be "transparent" after an officer killed a black man when gunfire erupted at a shopping mall.

This Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, image made from a video provided by ABC 33/40, authorities respond after reports of shots fired at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, a Birmingham, Ala., suburb. A man was shot and killed by police after a fight at the mall ahead of Black Friday shopping resulted in gunfire that injured several. (ABC 33/40 via AP)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Alabama police suggest black man shouldn't have held his gun

Hoover Police initially described the officer as "heroic" for bringing down Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr., who was seen carrying a gun after two people were wounded at the Riverchase Galleria mall outside Birmingham Thanksgiving night.

Then they retracted the statement, saying it's "unlikely" Bradford was involved.

Bradford's father said his son had a permit to carry the weapon.

Now police are suggesting he shouldn't have pulled it out.

The Monday morning statement says "We can say with certainty Mr. Bradford brandished a gun during the seconds following the gunshots, which instantly heightened the sense of threat to approaching police officers responding to the chaotic scene."

Published: