Town honors mother credited with foiling school attack

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky town is honoring a New Jersey mom who is credited with foiling a planned school attack.

The Courier Journal reports Koeberle Bull and her children will visit Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, to ride in the city's annual Christmas parade Dec. 1. Bull says donations have made the trip possible and she's looking forward to meeting people in the community.

Bull says she was following her gut in October when she tipped off police in Kentucky about harassing Facebook messages. Her report led police to Dylan Jarrell, who is accused of threatening schools in Anderson and Shelby counties. Police say they stopped Jarrell as he pulled out of his driveway in Lawrenceburg heavily armed with a "detailed plan of attack."

Jarrell has pleaded not guilty to charges of harassing communications and terroristic threatening.

