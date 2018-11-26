1 killed, 6 injured when car plows into NYC pedestrians

NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a driver trying to parallel park on a New York City street lost control of his minivan and struck several pedestrians, killing one person and injuring six others.
It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday in Manhattan's Chinatown.
Police say the injured pedestrians were hospitalized, including one in critical condition.
Video shows a dark-colored minivan speeding down a street in reverse before striking the curb.
Police say the driver is in his 70s and remained at the scene.
It's not clear what caused the driver to lose control.