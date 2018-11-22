Trump to speak to troops by teleconference, thank 'patriots'

FILE- In this Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, file photo President Donald Trump speaks to the media before leaving the White House in Washington to travel to Florida. The Trumps are spending the Thanksgiving Day week at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

FILE- In this Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, file photo President Donald Trump speaks to the media before leaving the White House in Washington to travel to Florida. The Trumps are spending the Thanksgiving Day week at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump will be speaking to troops deployed across the world by teleconference as he celebrates Thanksgiving.

Trump also is tweeting that he'll be going to "see our Coast Guard patriots & to thank them for the great job they have been doing, especially with the hurricanes."

Trump is spending his Thanksgiving in Palm Beach, Florida, at his private Mar-a-Lago club again this year.

He started Thursday morning tweeting, including warning of "bedlam, chaos, injury and death" if the courts block his efforts to overhaul the nation's immigration laws.