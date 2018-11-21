Former EPA official faces multiple ethics charges in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A former Environmental Protection Agency official faces multiple ethics charges in connection with an effort to stop cleanup of a polluted Alabama neighborhood.

An indictment unsealed Wednesday shows Trey Glenn faces six felony counts and 14 misdemeanors. The charges relate to his work as a private consultant regarding the Superfund site in Birmingham.

Accusations include that Glenn helped Scott Phillips, then a member of the Alabama Environmental Management Commission, solicit compensation from Drummond coal company. Alabama law forbids officials from using positions for personal gain.

Local news media report that Glenn and Phillips have maintained their innocence.

Glenn served as the regional EPA administrator for eight Southeastern states. He resigned Sunday.

A Drummond executive and an attorney were convicted earlier of bribing a state lawmaker to oppose the cleanup.