Green Tuesday: Crowds expected at 1st East Coast pot shops

LEICESTER, Mass. (AP) - More than two years after voters in Massachusetts approved of recreational marijuana for adults, there are finally places to buy it legally.

The state's first commercial pot shops are set to open Tuesday in Leicester and Northampton. The stores will be the first to operate on the East Coast of the U.S., and large crowds are expected to gather at both locations.

Items for sale will include various strains of marijuana flower, pre-rolled joints and edibles such as brownies and chocolate bars.

Cannabis is sold legally in six Western states.

The rollout of legal pot sales has been slow in Massachusetts, with regulators saying they wanted to make sure it was done safely and without some of the supply issues other states have faced.

Several more stores could open in the coming months.