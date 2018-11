El Chapo trial witness: Ex-Mexico security chief was bribed

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office shows a detail from a diamond-encrusted pistol that a government witness said belonged to infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, at Guzman's trial in New York, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. Jurors were shown a photo of the pistol decorated with Guzman's initials as witness Jesus Zambada told how Guzman relied on rampant bloodshed and bribery to protect his multibillion-dollar drug smuggling operation and the brutal way Guzman's Sinaloa cartel dealt with various violent threats and personal slights. (U.S. Attorney's Office via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) - A government witness at the U.S. trial of the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo says his cartel bribed the country's former top security chief and another person who once worked under the current president-elect.

Former cartel member Jesus Zambada testified Tuesday that in the mid-2000s he gave $6 million in drug money to the security chief, Genero Garcia Luna.

Zambada also claimed that more million-dollar payments were made to Gabriel Regino, who worked in the administration of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration when Lopez Obrador was mayor of Mexico City.

There was no immediate response Tuesday from Garcia Luna. Regino denied the allegations on Twitter.

The testimony came at the trial of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.