House win part of major realignment in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Democrat Gil Cisneros has captured a Republican-held U.S. House seat in Southern California, cementing a stunning political realignment that will leave a vast stretch of the Los Angeles metropolitan area under Democratic control in that chamber.

Cisneros had waged a tight battle with Republican Young Kim for the 39th District seat held by retiring Republican Rep. Ed Royce.

With Kim's defeat, four Republican-held House districts all or partly in Orange County, California, a one-time nationally known GOP stronghold southeast of Los Angeles, will have shifted in one election to the Democratic column.

The change means that the county - Richard Nixon's birthplace and site of his presidential library - will only have Democrats representing its residents in Washington next year.