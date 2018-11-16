Sale of racist memorabilia banned at Kentucky fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky State Fair Board has banned the sale of racist memorabilia at the Louisville fairgrounds including Ku Klux Klan and post-World War II Nazi items.

News outlets report the board unanimously passed the resolution to ban the items Thursday. The ban follows Nazi Christmas decorations and an authentic KKK robe being seen on display or for sale at the National Gun Day annual show last month.

The operator of the Kentucky Expo Center where the items were seen previously didn't have the authority to regulate the sale of such items. The center is leased to show managers who then lease space to exhibits, which usually aren't screened.

Board chairman Mark Lynn says the ban's wording is intentionally vague so the board can change it if needed.