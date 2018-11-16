Former Ohio State students air claims of sex abuse by doctor

FILE â€“ This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. Twenty-nine more plaintiffs have joined one of the two lawsuits filed against Ohio State University by alumni who say they were victims of sexual misconduct by Strauss during the two decades he worked there. Counting the allegations added Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, the lawsuits allege more than 20 school officials and employees, including athletic directors, knew concerns about Dr. Richard Strauss but didn't stop him. .(Ohio State University via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Former students alleging sexual abuse by a former Ohio State University team doctor are pleading with the school's trustees not to dismiss or minimize victims' claims.

Seven accusers of Dr. Richard Strauss told trustees Friday his actions have caused them long-term harm. They described abuse during team physicals, while being treated for injuries and during medical exams at the student health center.

They blamed Ohio State for failing to act sooner.

Strauss killed himself in 2005. A law firm investigating abuse claims says about 150 former students have given firsthand accounts of Strauss' sexual misconduct between 1979 and 1997. Strauss' relatives are cooperating. They've expressed shock at the allegations, first raised in April.

The board told accusers their experiences are being taken seriously and action will follow the investigation.