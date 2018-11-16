Family to get US medals of Irish soldier killed in WWI

NEW YORK (AP) - A U.S.-based organization that returns lost Purple Heart medals and other military decorations is presenting a Purple Heart to relatives of an Irish soldier killed in France while fighting for America during World War I.

Zachariah Fike, founder of Vermont-based Purple Hearts Reunited, says the medal will be presented to relatives of Pvt. Michael Walsh during a ceremony Friday at Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin, Ireland.

Walsh was born in County Mayo in 1888. He emigrated to America in 1911 and worked as a freight handler in Manhattan. Walsh was serving in the Army's 29th Division when he was killed in action on Oct. 24, 1918.

Walsh was eligible for a posthumous Purple Heart and other medals. Fike helped arrange for the medals to be presented to Walsh's family in Ireland.