Judge: John Hinckley can move out of his mother's house

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A judge has ruled that the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan can move out of his mother's house.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman ordered Friday that John Hinckley Jr. can live by himself or with others within 75 miles of Williamsburg, Virginia. Hinckley left a mental hospital to live with his mother in Williamsburg in 2016.

Friedman loosened some of the restrictions Hinckley has been living under. But Hinckley still must follow various conditions while his doctors continue to keep a close eye on him.

Doctors must give approval to where Hinckley decides to live. And he still must meet at least twice a month with a social worker, a psychiatrist and a therapist. He can't own a gun or consume alcohol or drugs.