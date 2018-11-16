Man convicted of fraud now guilty of lying about identity

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A man convicted in 2012 of stealing the identifies of 38,000 people as part of a massive credit card scheme is facing more prison time after a federal jury in North Dakota found him guilty of lying about his own identity.

Michael Adeyemo was charged with obstruction of justice. Prosecutors say Adeyemo created a fictional version of himself and used that to successfully argue for a lesser sentence at his original trial. He was ordered to serve 18 years in prison.

Jurors signed a verdict form Thursday stating that Adeyemo lied about his name, date of birth and his time living in the U.S., among other things. Adeyemo faces an additional 10 years behind bars.

The original case wound up in North Dakota because U.S. Bank, one of the victims, is based in Fargo.