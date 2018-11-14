Electronic driving systems don't always work, tests show

DETROIT (AP) - Testing by AAA shows that electronic driver assist systems on the road today may not keep vehicles in their lanes or spot stationary objects in time to avoid a crash.

The tests brought a warning from the auto club that drivers shouldn't think that the systems make their vehicles self-driving, and that they should always be ready to take control.

The auto club tested the systems on four vehicles with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and automatic emergency braking. All left their lanes unexpectedly at times. Three of the four would have failed to avoid a crash when the vehicle ahead of them changed lanes and a stopped vehicle was ahead.

Automakers generally say they tell owners that the systems are designed to assist drivers and are not autonomous vehicles.