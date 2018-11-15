Neo-Nazi's attorney calls ruling dangerous for free speech

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The attorney for a neo-Nazi website's founder says a judge's decision to allow a lawsuit to proceed against his client is "dangerous for free speech."

Attorney Marc Randazza says he believes U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen made a legally flawed decision Wednesday in ruling the First Amendment does not shield Daily Stormer publisher Andrew Anglin from being sued for his followers' harassment of a Jewish woman and her family.

Christensen upheld a magistrate judge's recommendation to reject Anglin's request to dismiss Tanya Gersh's lawsuit.

Gersh says hundreds of people harassed and threatened her family online, by phone and mail after Anglin accused her of trying to force the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer from the Montana town of Whitefish in 2016.

Anglin argued the First Amendment protects his speech.