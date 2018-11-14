Heroic California cop who died in bar shooting is mourned

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) - Fellow sheriff's deputies knew Ron Helus as a "cop's cop," someone who, as one put it, would go to the ends of the earth to solve a crime.
On Thursday, Helus' colleagues and others will gather at a Westlake Village, California, church, where he will be hailed as a hero.
The 54-year-old Ventura County sheriff's deputy was killed last week in an exchange of gunfire with a man raking a Southern California bar with gunfire.
Authorities say Helus' instantaneous decision to confront the shooter, rather than wait for help, allowed others at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks to flee.
Helus is survived by his wife and son.
The gunman killed 12 people before shooting himself to death.