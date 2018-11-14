Lawyers seek 'Apprentice' tapes in Trump immigration suit

BOSTON (AP) - Lawyers alleging President Donald Trump's decision to end special protections shielding certain immigrants from deportation was racially motivated are seeking unaired footage from his reality TV show "The Apprentice."

Lawyers for Civil Rights said Wednesday it has issued subpoenas to MGM Holdings Inc. and Trump Productions LLC demanding any footage shot during the production of the show in which Trump "uses racial and/or ethnic slurs."

Former White House staffer and fellow reality-TV star Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed without evidence in a book released in August that a tape exists of the president using the N-word on the reality show's set.

Trump has denied the existence of such tapes.

Lawyers for Civil Rights' lawsuit filed in February challenges the end of temporary protective status for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and Honduras.