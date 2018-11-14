Mana to be honored as Latin Grammys' Person of the Year

FILE - In this May 5, 2016 file photo, Fher Olvera, the lead singer of Mexican rock band Mana, performs in the East Room of the White House in Washington, as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration. The Latin Recording Academy will recognize Mana as the Person of the Year, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in a star-studded tribute concert in Las Vegas in the eve of the Latin Grammy award ceremony. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Mexican rock band Mana will be honored as the Latin Recording Academy's 2018 Person of the Year in a star-studded concert Wednesday, the eve of the Latin Grammy Awards ceremony.

Lead vocalist Fher Olvera, drummer Alex Gonzalez, guitarist Sergio Vallin and bass player Juan Calleros will be recognized during the event in Las Vegas for the band's achievements and contributions to the Latin community and support of environmental protection and human rights causes. A variety of Latin stars, including Pepe Aguilar and the pop group Piso 21, will perform some of the influential band's greatest hits.

"The band Mana started from way, way down," Olvera told The Associated Press earlier this year. "Everything that happens in our lives as artists is a huge surprise ... so to get to this point where we're going to be 'Person of the Year' of such an important award ceremony is a big achievement. We were very inspired with the news."

Mana has won six Latin Grammys and four Grammys and has released more than 48 No. 1 hits worldwide.

Its repertoire includes classics like "Vivir Sin Aire," ''Cuando los Angeles Lloran" and "Rayando el Sol."

Mana has highlighted environmental, social, political and human rights issues for more than 30 years through its songs, concerts and, more recently, social media.

The band established the nonprofit Fundacion Ecologica Selva Negra in 1996. It works to preserve endangered species, offers educational programs on the environment and organizes community development projects.

Mana has also promoted the Latino vote in the U.S. and has denounced what it deems as social injustices in countries such as Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia.

Previous recipients of the honor include Shakira, Ricky Martin, Carlos Santana, Miguel Bose and Placido Domingo.

The Latin Grammy Awards will be presented Thursday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show will be broadcast live beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on Univision.