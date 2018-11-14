Challenger: Senator's Mississippi 'hanging' comment harmful

Former Democratic congressman and Agriculture Secretary under the Clinton Administration, Mike Espy speaks about why he is running for office at a rally at Anderson United Methodist Church in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Espy hopes to unseat appointed U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and serve the last two years of the six-year term vacated when Republican Thad Cochran retired for health reasons. Former military intelligence officer Tobey Bernard Bartee and State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville are also running in the non-partisan race. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Former Democratic congressman and Agriculture Secretary under the Clinton Administration, Mike Espy speaks about why he is running for office at a rally at Anderson United Methodist Church in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Espy hopes to unseat appointed U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and serve the last two years of the six-year term vacated when Republican Thad Cochran retired for health reasons. Former military intelligence officer Tobey Bernard Bartee and State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville are also running in the non-partisan race. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A black Democratic challenger says a white Republican U.S. senator from Mississippi needs to fully explain her comment about a "public hanging."

Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith made the comment in a video that surfaced Sunday. She praised a cattle rancher at a Nov. 2 campaign event by saying: "If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row."

Democrat Mike Espy said Wednesday in Jackson that Hyde-Smith's comment was "hurtful and harmful."

Mississippi has a history of racially motivated lynchings.

Hyde-Smith has said she used an "exaggerated expression of regard" for a supporter. She would not answer reporters' repeated questions about it Monday in Mississippi.

Hyde-Smith and Espy are competing in a Nov. 27 runoff, with the winner getting the final two years of a term.