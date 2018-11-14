Idris Elba's daughter named Golden Globe Ambassador

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Idris Elba's daughter has been chosen as the Golden Globe Ambassador to assist with the glitzy awards ceremony.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Wednesday that 16-year-old Isan Elba will assume the ambassador title for the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards in January. Her 46-year-old father was named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine last week.

An ambassador is traditionally the child of a celebrity and assists with award presentations, handing out trophies to winners and escorting them off stage.

Elba is the second ambassador chosen after last year's selection of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Simone Garcia.

The HFPA rechristened the role, formerly known as Miss Globe, in 2017. The association wanted to expand the role to help recognize the HFPA's philanthropic efforts throughout the year.