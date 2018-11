Appeals court to hear case of ex-Saints star Smith's killer

FILE - This April 10, 2016, file photo provided by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office shows Cardell Hayes. Hayes was convicted of manslaughter Sunday, Dec. 11, in the fatal shooting of retired New Orleans Saints defensive leader Will Smith. A Louisiana appellate court is set to hear the case of Cardell Hayes, the man convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith. In the appeal, Hayes’s attorneys say the judge in the case should have granted a new trial because a witness who contacted the defense a day after Hayes' conviction said he had heard two guns at the time of the shooting. (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

FILE - This April 10, 2016, file photo provided by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office shows Cardell Hayes. Hayes was convicted of manslaughter Sunday, Dec. 11, in the fatal shooting of retired New Orleans Saints defensive leader Will Smith. A Louisiana appellate court is set to hear the case of Cardell Hayes, the man convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith. In the appeal, Hayes’s attorneys say the judge in the case should have granted a new trial because a witness who contacted the defense a day after Hayes' conviction said he had heard two guns at the time of the shooting. (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana appellate court is set to hear the case of Cardell Hayes, convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith.

Hayes insisted he shot Smith in self-defense after Smith grabbed a gun and fired as the two argued following a 2016 traffic collision. No one else testified Smith held a gun. A handgun was found loaded but unused in Smith's car.

Hayes is serving a 25-year sentence.

Arguments before Louisiana's 4th Circuit Court of Appeal were set for Wednesday afternoon. An immediate ruling was not expected.

Hayes's attorneys say a judge should have granted a new trial because a witness who contacted the defense a day after Hayes' conviction said he had heard two guns at the time of the shooting.