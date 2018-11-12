Returning winds have Southern California firefighters wary

A firefighting DC-10 makes a fire retardant drop over a wildfire in the mountains near Malibu Canyon Road in Malibu, Calif. on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Strong Santa Ana winds have returned to Southern California, fanning a huge wildfire that has scorched a string of communities west of Los Angeles. A one-day lull in the dry, northeasterly winds ended Sunday morning and authorities warn that the gusts will continue through Tuesday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) - Returning Santa Ana winds have firefighters grappling to corral a devastating Southern California wildfire and hoping new blazes won't erupt.

The Woolsey fire that ravaged areas from north of Los Angeles all the way to coastal Malibu has burned more than 400 buildings, most of them homes, and state fire officials say about 57,000 buildings remain at risk.

Some progress was made thanks to a weekend lull in the winds, and evacuation orders have been lifted for parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Although the fire is 30 percent contained, state fire Division Chief Chris Anthony says firefighters will be vigilant as the return of hot, dry winds once again increase the risk of explosive fire growth. Fire crews had to stamp out two new fires in the region on Monday before they could do any harm.