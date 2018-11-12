US trial to tell epic tale of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo'

NEW YORK (AP) - A U.S. jury is set to hear an epic tale about the notorious Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo."

Opening statements at the trial of Joaquin Guzman are to begin Tuesday morning in a New York City courtroom under tight security.

The evidence will include the testimony of more than a dozen cooperating witnesses who prosecutors say are risking retribution by taking the stand. There also will be evidence about multiple murders committed in drug wars in Mexico, about cocaine smuggled in jalapenos cans and Guzman's brazen escapes from jail.

His arrest and extradition to New York City shook up Mexico's drug underworld and remains a big story there.

He could face life in prison if convicted of drug-trafficking charges. His lawyers say he's being framed by the cooperators.