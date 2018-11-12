Body recovered near where woman disappeared in Lake Michigan

In this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 photo, Skokie and Lake Forest Fire emergency personnel move toward the Lake Front at Highland, Park, Ill. Authorities say a 46-year-old man has died and a 52-year-old woman is missing after going swimming in hazardous waters in Lake Michigan near the Chicago suburb. The city of Highland Park says in a statement the Elgin woman and the Itasca man were part of a group of people in a "cold weather swim group" that went in the lake Sunday morning at Park Avenue Beach amid huge waves and gale-force winds. (Joe Shuman/Chicago Tribune via AP)

In this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 photo, Skokie and Lake Forest Fire emergency personnel move toward the Lake Front at Highland, Park, Ill. Authorities say a 46-year-old man has died and a 52-year-old woman is missing after going swimming in hazardous waters in Lake Michigan near the Chicago suburb. The city of Highland Park says in a statement the Elgin woman and the Itasca man were part of a group of people in a "cold weather swim group" that went in the lake Sunday morning at Park Avenue Beach amid huge waves and gale-force winds. (Joe Shuman/Chicago Tribune via AP)

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a body has been recovered near where a suburban Chicago woman disappeared after going swimming in treacherous waters in Lake Michigan.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports a woman's body was found Saturday in Highland Park, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of downtown Chicago.

WLS-TV reports the Lake County coroner's office will release the woman's identity after conducting an autopsy Tuesday.

The city of Highland Park has said 52-year-old Lena Lemesh , of Elgin, was among about 10 people in a "cold weather swim group" who went into the lake Nov. 4 at Park Avenue Beach, despite huge waves and fierce winds.

Forty-six-year-old Stanislaw Wlosek Jr. was pulled from the water. He was pronounced dead at a hospital and an autopsy determined that he had drowned.