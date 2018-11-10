3 men arrested after cyclist injured by booby trap on path

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Three men authorities say set up a booby trap on a walking and bike path in Portland, Oregon, that injured a female cyclist have been taken into custody.

KOIN-TV reports that 23-year-old Justin J. Jones, 27-year-old Antonio R. Tolman-Duran and 21-year-old Dakota E. Murphy were arrested Friday and face charges of assault and reckless endangering.

Portland police say a woman cyclist at about 11 p.m. ran into material strung across the path. A responding police officer spotted woven string across the path and other officers found three men suspected of putting the material on the path and arrested them.

It's not clear if the three men have attorneys.

___

This story has been corrected to show Jones' age as 23, not 27, and that Tolman-Duran's first name is Antonio, not Justin.