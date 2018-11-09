National veterans' museum marks Veterans Day with free panel

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The nation's newly dedicated veterans' museum is offering a panel discussion to mark Veterans Day weekend.

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum says Sunday's event will feature five veterans with different perspectives on military service.

Panelists include a U.S. Army Ranger, a Marine Corps veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, a Navy Seal, an Army veteran of Iraq and an Army intelligence officer.

Veterans and their families who attend the panel discussion will receive free admission to the museum, located on Columbus' downtown riverfront. Others who attend will receive discounted museum admission.

Tickets are free, but reservations are required due to space limitations.

The $82 million, 53,000-square-foot museum opened to the public last month. The attraction is neither a war memorial nor a traditional military museum but emphasizes experiences veterans share.