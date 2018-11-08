Heroes rushed into gunfire, pulled people to safety at bar

Brian White places a U.S. flag with a flower near the scene of a mass shooting Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., after a gunman opened fire Wednesday evening inside a country music bar, killing multiple people including a responding sheriff's sergeant. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The death toll from a shooting at a Southern California bar might have been higher than 12 if not for a veteran police officer and two college-age men.

Cole Knapp, a Moorpark College freshman, and 20-year-old Matt Wennerstrom were having fun at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks when a man sprayed the bar with gunfire Wednesday night.

In the chaotic moments that followed, they became heroes.

When Wennerstrom saw the gunman, he pulled others under a pool table. When the man paused to reload, he and others smashed a window with barstools and shoved people through.

Knapp led others to an outdoor patio and over a fence to safety.

Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus died in an exchange of gunfire. Authorities say that confrontation gave others time to escape.