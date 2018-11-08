Wisconsin town mourns Girl Scout, mom killed in hit-and-run

Family members of Sara Jo Schneider and her daughter Haylee Hickle carry the single casket containing both mother and daughter from the Chippewa Valley Bible Church after their funeral Thursday, Nov. 8, 2016 in Chippewa Falls, Minn.. Behind them are members of the Spirit of Nebraska Girl Scout Honor Guard. Five girls came from different troops in Nebraska. Woman holding stuffed animal on the right of casket is Judy Schneider, mother of Sara Schneider, and grandmother to Haylee Hickle. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) - Hundreds of mourners have said goodbye to a Wisconsin Girl Scout and her mother killed in a hit-and-run along a rural road.

A funeral was held Thursday for 32-year-old Sara Schneider and her 10-year-old daughter, Haylee Hickle. Mourners turned out for the first funerals for the three Girl Scouts and young mother killed Saturday as they picked up trash along a Chippewa County highway.

The Star Tribune reports the Rev. Jim Woldhuis told mourners their "world has been crushed."

Ten-year-old Autumn Helgeson was to be memorialized later Thursday in Chippewa Falls, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Minneapolis. Nine-year-old Jayna Kelly will be eulogized Friday.

Vehicular homicide charges have been filed against 21-year-old Colten Treu, who authorities say inhaled chemical vapors before he crashed his pickup truck into them.