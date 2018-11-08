California bar shooter was Marine, had mental health review

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies stand outside the house of shooting suspect David Ian Long in Newbury Park, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Authorities said the former Marine opened fire at a country music bar in Southern California on Wednesday evening. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - The gunman who shot and killed 12 people at a country music bar in Southern California is a former military machine gunner who was interviewed by mental health specialists this year after a neighbor reported a disturbance.

Ian David Long served in the Marines for nearly five years, including a seven-month tour in Afghanistan. The 28-year-old left as a corporal in March 2013 and recently was living with his mother in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean says a neighbor reported loud noises coming from Long's house in April and that deputies found a man "acting a little irrationally." They called a mental health specialist who assessed Long but concluded he couldn't be involuntarily committed for psychiatric observation.

Authorities haven't identified a motive for the attack.