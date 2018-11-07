Broken voting machines, long lines under scrutiny in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) - Malfunctioning voting machines, missing power cords and hours-long lines at the polls are being scrutinized by candidates and election officials in Georgia, where the governor's race is still undecided as votes are still being tallied.

Democrat Stacey Abrams is vying to become the nation's first female black governor, but trails Republican Brian Kemp, who is Georgia's Secretary of State and chief elections official.

Some of the obstacles to voting happened in diverse cities in metropolitan Atlanta which typically lean Democratic. And some of the longest lines were at polling places around historically black colleges in Atlanta.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed in the contentious race.

Voting rights groups say Kemp has sought to suppress the minority vote in Georgia, but he has fiercely denied such accusations.