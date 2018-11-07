Man indicted after Delaware crash that killed 5

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A Maryland man involved in a Delaware collision that killed five members of a New Jersey family has been indicted on homicide and assault charges.

Officials say 45-year-old Alvin Hubbard III of Cambridge was indicted Monday on five counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault and other offenses.

Authorities say drugs or alcohol was not involved in the July crash, but that Hubbard operated his pickup truck in a criminally negligent manner when his vehicle crossed the median and was hit by the family's minivan.

The family was returning from a trip to Ocean City, Maryland. Mary Rose Ballocanag survived, but her husband, Audie Trinidad of Teaneck, New Jersey, and their four daughters died in the crash.

It was not immediately known whether Hubbard has a lawyer.