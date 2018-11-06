Letter alerted Michigan officials to hidden infant corpses

The Rev. Dr. Louis Prues, of the Jefferson Ave. Presbyterian Church, reads some of the names of about 300 cremated remains recovered from a closed Detroit funeral home during an All Souls' Day Memorial Service, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Detroit. More than 50 were read as "unidentified loved" ones. Placed in five coffins, the remains will be interred at the cemetery. They were found earlier this year at Cantrell Funeral Home which was shut down in April due to improperly stored bodies and other violations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) - Records show that an anonymous letter informed Michigan officials that they could find "a bunch of infant corpses" hidden in a crawl space of a closed Detroit funeral home.

The Detroit News used the Freedom of Information Act to obtain a copy of the letter, which detailed concerns about the Cantrell Funeral Home.

The letter was stamped received by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs on Oct. 12, the same day investigators and Detroit police raided Cantrell. Inside, authorities found the hidden remains of 10 fetuses and an infant.

Police have opened a criminal investigation.

State investigators suspended Cantrell's mortuary license in April after finding deplorable conditions during an inspection. Investigators say another inspection in August uncovered "a stillborn corpse in a box atop a table."

