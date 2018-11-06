Search continues for missing Lake Michigan swimmer

In this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 photo, Skokie and Lake Forest Fire emergency personnel move toward the Lake Front at Highland, Park, Ill. Authorities say a 46-year-old man has died and a 52-year-old woman is missing after going swimming in hazardous waters in Lake Michigan near the Chicago suburb. The city of Highland Park says in a statement the Elgin woman and the Itasca man were part of a group of people in a "cold weather swim group" that went in the lake Sunday morning at Park Avenue Beach amid huge waves and gale-force winds. (Joe Shuman/Chicago Tribune via AP)

In this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 photo, Skokie and Lake Forest Fire emergency personnel move toward the Lake Front at Highland, Park, Ill. Authorities say a 46-year-old man has died and a 52-year-old woman is missing after going swimming in hazardous waters in Lake Michigan near the Chicago suburb. The city of Highland Park says in a statement the Elgin woman and the Itasca man were part of a group of people in a "cold weather swim group" that went in the lake Sunday morning at Park Avenue Beach amid huge waves and gale-force winds. (Joe Shuman/Chicago Tribune via AP)

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) - Authorities in suburban Chicago have resumed a search for a woman who disappeared after going swimming in treacherous waters in Lake Michigan.

In a news release, the city of Highland Park says 52-year-old Lena Lemesh, of Elgin, was among about 10 people in a "cold weather swim group " that went into the lake Sunday morning at Park Avenue Beach, despite huge waves and fierce winds.

Emergency workers dispatched to the scene pulled 46-year-old Stanislaw Wlosek Jr. from the water but could not find Lemesh. Wlosek was pronounced dead at a hospital and an autopsy determined that he had drowned.

On Tuesday, authorities resumed their search and police departments along the shoreline in Illinois and Wisconsin have been asked to monitor their beaches for the missing swimmer.