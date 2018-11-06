Judge: Conspiracy charges stand against Chicago officers

Former Detective David March, from left, Chicago Police Officer Thomas Gaffney and former officer Joseph Walsh appear at a pre-trial hearing with Judge Domenica A. Stephenson at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Prosecutors have laid out their case against the three Chicago police officers accused of participating in a cover-up of the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald. (Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

Former Detective David March, from left, Chicago Police Officer Thomas Gaffney and former officer Joseph Walsh appear at a pre-trial hearing with Judge Domenica A. Stephenson at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Prosecutors have laid out their case against the three Chicago police officers accused of participating in a cover-up of the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald. (Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

CHICAGO (AP) - A judge has refused to dismiss the case against three Chicago police officers accused of participating in a cover-up surrounding the fatal police shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Cook County Judge Domenica Stephenson ruled Monday. The bench trial should start as scheduled Nov. 26.

Officer Thomas Gaffney, former Detective David March and ex-Officer Joseph Walsh are charged with conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors allege that they falsely claimed in their reports that McDonald had battered, assaulted and attacked white police officer Jason Van Dyke, who shot McDonald 16 times in 2014. A jury last month convicted Van Dyke of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery.

Defense attorneys had attacked the prosecution's case as a sham and asked that the case be dismissed.